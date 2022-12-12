In 18th century Europe, forerunners of modern biology and anthropology popularized a new view of humankind — one that posited humanity could be meaningfully categorized into just a few groups, or races, largely demarcated by continental divides.



These Enlightenment-era thinkers weren’t so much inventing race as codifying widely held prejudices and stereotypes, elevating them to an apparent natural order and giving them the sheen of scientific authority.



Although modern science has revealed that natural order to be a myth, the idea of continental groupings as meaningful biological divisions continues to exert sway, both at the fringes and in the mainstream of scientific research. It has shaped approaches to medicine, genomics, education, and the study of human behavior. And it continues to fuel dangerous ideologies of racial supremacy.



The Long Division series probes the origins and influence of this notion of biological race and asks: Why does a debunked theory endure — and can its dubious impacts ever be truly overcome?