The Persistence of Race Science
Science built up the idea of race. Can it ever be torn down?
Top illustration by Hokyoung Kim
Visuals at left, from top left: Public domain; Clay Banks/Unsplash; U.S. Library of Congress; Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty; German Federal Archive
In 18th century Europe, forerunners of modern biology and anthropology popularized a new view of humankind — one that posited humanity could be meaningfully categorized into just a few groups, or races, largely demarcated by continental divides.
These Enlightenment-era thinkers weren’t so much inventing race as codifying widely held prejudices and stereotypes, elevating them to an apparent natural order and giving them the sheen of scientific authority.
Although modern science has revealed that natural order to be a myth, the idea of continental groupings as meaningful biological divisions continues to exert sway, both at the fringes and in the mainstream of scientific research. It has shaped approaches to medicine, genomics, education, and the study of human behavior. And it continues to fuel dangerous ideologies of racial supremacy.
The Long Division series probes the origins and influence of this notion of biological race and asks: Why does a debunked theory endure — and can its dubious impacts ever be truly overcome?
Feature Articles
Leading Questions
A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking
Dec 12, 2022
Many geneticists are weighing the societal risks of their work and confronting an unsettling possibility: that some of their field’s most common practices and conventions may serve to perpetuate the myth of race as a biological category and help fuel scientific racism.
By Ashley Smart
Coming Tuesday
What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference
Dec 13, 2022
The socially constructed racial categories we've inherited are only crude and highly imperfect maps of biological variation, with borders shifting, and even evaporating, depending on how geneticists analyze the data. What group-level truths, if any, can be gleaned from our most basic genetic building blocks?
By Michael Schulson
Coming Wednesday
Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?
Dec 14, 2022
Critics say standardized tests cannot escape their roots in eugenics and segregation. Supporters argue it’s not the tests that are biased — at least not today — but rather America’s education system. Still others say both things are true, and that the real problem is the tests provide cover for racists.
By Deborah Blum
Coming Wednesday
Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling
Dec 14, 2022
First used in the Netherlands in 1999 to determine the biogeographic ancestry of a rape and murder suspect, DNA phenotyping companies now provide police departments with "snapshots" of suspects based on DNA samples. The author of the influential 2012 book "Race in a Bottle" discusses the potential risks of a technology that creates these virtual mugshots.
By Jonathan Moens
Coming Thursday
A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research
Dec 15, 2022
Health care providers often rely on race as a vague stand-in for the many factors that can influence disease risk and treatment response. To reduce breast cancer disparities, researchers are working to change this.
By Jyoti Madhusoodanan
Video: How Difference Became Destiny
Documentary
Race and Science: a Troubled History