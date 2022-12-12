ExploreReadWatchListen
Menu
About
01
Leading Questions
A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking
Leading Questions
A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking
01
Coming Tuesday
Ghosts of Science Past Still Haunt Us. We Can Put Them to Rest.
Coming Tuesday
Ghosts of Science Past Still Haunt Us. We Can Put Them to Rest.
01
Coming Tuesday
What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference
Coming Tuesday
What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference
01
Coming Wednesday
Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?
Coming Wednesday
Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?
01
Coming Wednesday
Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling
Coming Wednesday
Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling
01
Coming Thursday
Race Is a Biological Fiction, and Potent Social Reality
Coming Thursday
Race Is a Biological Fiction, and Potent Social Reality
01
Coming Thursday
A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research
Coming Thursday
A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research
01
Coming Friday
Draper's Millions: The Philanthropic Wellspring of Modern Race Science
Coming Friday
Draper's Millions: The Philanthropic Wellspring of Modern Race Science
Long Division

The Persistence of Race Science

Editorial Directors Ashley Smart & Angela Saini Publisher Deborah Blum •  Editor in Chief Tom Zeller Jr. • Deputy Editor Jane Roberts • Senior Editors Nora Belblidia, Brooke Borel, Michael Schulson, Sara Talpos, Scott Veale • Production Supervisor Amanda Grennell • Archival and Photo Editor Alyssa Coppelman • Illustrator Hokyoung Kim

Artistic rendering recalling history of eugenics and race science.

Editorial Directors Ashley Smart & Angela Saini • Publisher Deborah Blum •  Editor in Chief Tom Zeller Jr. • Deputy Editor Jane Roberts • Senior Editors Nora Belblidia, Brooke Borel, Michael Schulson, Sara Talpos, Scott Veale • Production Supervisor Amanda Grennell • Archival and Photo Editor Alyssa Coppelman

Science built up the idea of race. Can it ever be torn down?

Top illustration by Hokyoung Kim

Visuals at left, from top left: Public domain; Clay Banks/Unsplash; U.S. Library of Congress; Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty; German Federal Archive

In 18th century Europe, forerunners of modern biology and anthropology popularized a new view of humankind — one that posited humanity could be meaningfully categorized into just a few groups, or races, largely demarcated by continental divides.

These Enlightenment-era thinkers weren’t so much inventing race as codifying widely held prejudices and stereotypes, elevating them to an apparent natural order and giving them the sheen of scientific authority.

Although modern science has revealed that natural order to be a myth, the idea of continental groupings as meaningful biological divisions continues to exert sway, both at the fringes and in the mainstream of scientific research. It has shaped approaches to medicine, genomics, education, and the study of human behavior. And it continues to fuel dangerous ideologies of racial supremacy.

The Long Division series probes the origins and influence of this notion of biological race and asks: Why does a debunked theory endure — and can its dubious impacts ever be truly overcome?

Top illustration by Hokyoung Kim

Visuals at left, from top left: Public domain; Clay Banks/Unsplash; U.S. Library of Congress; Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty; German Federal Archive

Feature Articles

Leading Questions

A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking

Dec 12, 2022

Many geneticists are weighing the societal risks of their work and confronting an unsettling possibility: that some of their field’s most common practices and conventions may serve to perpetuate the myth of race as a biological category and help fuel scientific racism.

By Ashley Smart

Leading Questions

A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking

Dec 12, 2022

Many geneticists are weighing the societal risks of their work and confronting an unsettling possibility: that some of their field’s most common practices and conventions may serve to perpetuate the myth of race as a biological category and help fuel scientific racism.

By Ashley Smart

Coming Tuesday

What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference

Dec 13, 2022

The socially constructed racial categories we've inherited are only crude and highly imperfect maps of biological variation, with borders shifting, and even evaporating, depending on how geneticists analyze the data. What group-level truths, if any, can be gleaned from our most basic genetic building blocks?

By Michael Schulson

Coming Tuesday

What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference

Dec 13, 2022

The socially constructed racial categories we've inherited are only crude and highly imperfect maps of biological variation, with borders shifting, and even evaporating, depending on how geneticists analyze the data. What group-level truths, if any, can be gleaned from our most basic genetic building blocks?

By Michael Schulson

Coming Wednesday

Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?

Dec 14, 2022

Critics say standardized tests cannot escape their roots in eugenics and segregation. Supporters argue it’s not the tests that are biased — at least not today — but rather America’s education system. Still others say both things are true, and that the real problem is the tests provide cover for racists.

By Deborah Blum

Coming Wednesday

Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?

Dec 14, 2022

Critics say standardized tests cannot escape their roots in eugenics and segregation. Supporters argue it’s not the tests that are biased — at least not today — but rather America’s education system. Still others say both things are true, and that the real problem is the tests provide cover for racists.

By Deborah Blum

Coming Wednesday

Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling

Dec 14, 2022

First used in the Netherlands in 1999 to determine the biogeographic ancestry of a rape and murder suspect, DNA phenotyping companies now provide police departments with "snapshots" of suspects based on DNA samples. The author of the influential 2012 book "Race in a Bottle" discusses the potential risks of a technology that creates these virtual mugshots.

By Jonathan Moens

Coming Wednesday

Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling

Dec 14, 2022

First used in the Netherlands in 1999 to determine the biogeographic ancestry of a rape and murder suspect, DNA phenotyping companies now provide police departments with "snapshots" of suspects based on DNA samples. The author of the influential 2012 book "Race in a Bottle" discusses the potential risks of a technology that creates these virtual mugshots.

By Jonathan Moens

Coming Thursday

A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research

Dec 15, 2022

Health care providers often rely on race as a vague stand-in for the many factors that can influence disease risk and treatment response. To reduce breast cancer disparities, researchers are working to change this.

By Jyoti Madhusoodanan

Coming Thursday

A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research

Dec 15, 2022

Health care providers often rely on race as a vague stand-in for the many factors that can influence disease risk and treatment response. To reduce breast cancer disparities, researchers are working to change this.

By Jyoti Madhusoodanan

Video: How Difference Became Destiny

Documentary

Race and Science: a Troubled History

Essays & Analysis

Coming Tuesday

Dec 13, 2022
By C. Brandon Ogbunu

Ghosts of Science Past Still Haunt Us. We Can Put Them to Rest.

Coming Tuesday

Dec 13, 2022
By C. Brandon Ogbunu

Ghosts of Science Past Still Haunt Us. We Can Put Them to Rest.

Coming Thursday

Dec 15, 2022
By Charles M. Blow

Race Is a Biological Fiction, and Potent Social Reality

Coming Thursday

Dec 15, 2022
By Charles M. Blow

Race Is a Biological Fiction, and Potent Social Reality

Coming Friday

Dec 16, 2022
By Angela Saini

Draper's Millions: The Philanthropic Wellspring of Modern Race Science

Coming Friday

Dec 16, 2022
By Angela Saini

Draper's Millions: The Philanthropic Wellspring of Modern Race Science

The Complete Series

Feature Article
A Field at a Crossroads: Genetics and Racial Mythmaking
By Ashley Smart
Essay
Ghosts of Science Past Still Haunt Us. We Can Put Them to Rest.
By C. Brandon Ogbunu
Feature Article
What’s in a Genome? The Quest to Decipher Human Difference
By Michael Schulson
Feature Article
Born of Eugenics, Can Standardized Testing Escape Its Past?
By Deborah Blum
Interview
Q&A: Jonathan Kahn on New Frontiers in Racial Profiling
By Jonathan Moens
Essay
Race Is a Biological Fiction, and Potent Social Reality
By Charles M. Blow
Feature Article
A Crude Tool: How Race Has Influenced Breast Cancer Research
By Jyoti Madhusoodanan
Analysis
Draper's Millions: The Philanthropic Wellspring of Modern Race Science
By Angela Saini

LONG DIVISION is an ongoing journalistic project by Undark Magazine, published by the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT, that examines the fraught legacy of race science. The multipart series, supported in part by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, grew out of a workshop held in June 2022 at Harvard University, which brought together journalists, science historians, and other experts to discuss the topic. Undark extends its gratitude to the attendees of that workshop, whose ideas helped seed the project:

JULIET M. BEVERLY, BrainFacts.org; JIM DOWNS, Gettysburg College; VANESSA NORTHINGTON GAMBLE, George Washington University; ALAN GOODMAN, Hampshire College; JAY GOODWIN, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; EVELYNN HAMMONDS, Harvard University; PAUL LOMBARDO, Georgia State University; DAVID LYNN, Emory University; ROD MCCULLOM, freelance journalist; SETH MNOOKIN, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; BRANDON OGBUNU, Yale University; EZELLE SANFORD III, Carnegie Mellon University; RICHARD STONE, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

About Undark

Truth, Beauty, Science.

Learn More
Tipsters

Corruption in science? Academic discrimination? Research censorship? Government cover-ups?

Undark wants to hear about it. Email us at tips@undark.org or visit our contact page for more secure options.