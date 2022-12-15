To decide who gets a particular test or prophylactic drug, the Food and Drug Administration and professional groups set clinical guidelines with exact cutoff values. If the NCI model estimates a woman’s lifetime risk of cancer to be greater than 20 percent, current clinical guidelines recommend breast MRI screening in addition to an annual mammogram. If her 5-year-risk score on the same model crosses 1.7 percent, the FDA recommends she take a preventive dose of tamoxifen to avoid developing cancer.

‍

Factoring in race can result in different treatment recommendations for Black and White women. Using the NCI’s calculator to estimate risk for two identical 40-year-old women, for instance, the White woman might qualify for prophylactic tamoxifen while the Black woman does not. “The traditional risk models have a large impact on access to care,” said radiologist Connie Lehman, who leads the breast imaging program at Massachusetts General Hospital. “These traditional risk models carry a lot of weight.”

‍

Similar algorithms are used to guide treatment and screening decisions for other cancers and various diseases. When medical students and educators began to call out these problematic uses of race in 2017 — and demand the removal of the race correction in one algorithm for kidney function tests — they were met with resistance, stemming in part from concerns that the calculator would be more imprecise and might cause harm. “Even though it was incredibly easy for these things to filter into medicine, it's been very hard to get them out of medicine,” Jones, the Harvard historian, said. Policymakers and clinicians evaluated the request and national panels of experts spent a year weighing the pros and cons. “No one, as far as I can tell, required that level of scrutiny to insert a race correction,” he added. Clinicians seemed “so primed to expect and accept that race matters.”

‍

The BRCA mutations provide another recent example of that expectation. Initially, “there was sort of an overall story” that these mutations were only in women of Ashkenazi descent, said Allison Kurian, a cancer geneticist at Stanford University. Twenty years ago, she said, patients would come into her office and tell her they’d had other doctors who’d refused to test them for the mutations. The doctors said, “We’re not going to test you because you’re Asian and Asians don’t have these,” she recalled the patients telling her.

‍

But in late 2007, more than a decade after the first reports linking certain BRCA gene mutations to cancer, researchers at Stanford studied the rates of these mutations in women who self-identified as being of one of four racial or ethnic categories. They found that these gene variants were prevalent across all four groups, although women of Ashkenazi Jewish descent still had the highest rate. The study was the first to suggest a need for more testing for all women. More recently, in 2021, two large studies of people with breast cancer established that 12 gene variants linked to cancer risk, including the BRCA variants, are equally common across all racial groups.

‍

Still, not all variants are distributed so uniformly across groups. And because people of northern European ancestry are overrepresented in genetic databases, genetic risk tests are less useful for people with certain ancestries. People of African, Middle Eastern, and Native American descent are more likely to find they have a mutation of unknown significance than people of European ancestry, Davis said, referring to mutations that have not been closely studied. Clinicians know how to monitor, guide, and treat people with a known cancer-linked mutation, but they’re at sea when it comes to variants of unknown significance. “Literally there’s nothing that the clinician can particularly do,” Davis said. “Even if those mutations may be pathogenic, we just don’t know.”