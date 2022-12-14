This idea also has the support of Vasquez Heilig at the University of Kentucky. He notes that if test data was actually used to direct resources to students and schools who need more help, then we wouldn’t see so many resources directed to already affluent majority White schools. A 2019 report, in fact, found that that majority White school districts receive $23 billion more in funding annually than high-minority school districts, even though they teach almost the same number of students.

Given this, Vasquez Heilig is working with Schneider and other researchers to explore alternative assessment systems. The view of a school or a student offered by a test, he says, is like the airplane window view from 10,000 feet. It’s data, to be sure, but it’s too distant and sweeping to be used for reliable sorting of students, and certainly not as a gatekeeping mechanism for admitting some students to an institution of higher learning and denying that access to others. “Tests should not be used that way,” he said.

The College Board says it is continuing to assess how to improve what its tests measure and how the results are used, and in its emailed statement, officials with the organization emphasized strides made: This year, 1.3 million students nationwide had SAT scores that “affirmed or exceeded” their high school GPA. Of those, “more than 400,000 were African American and Latino, nearly 350,000 were first-generation college goers, and nearly 250,000 were from small towns and rural communities.” In other words, the test gives good students, no matter what their background, a chance to stand out. At the Educational Testing Service, Lawrence adds that test designers there are looking at creating a new complexity of tests, seeking other ways that test-takers can demonstrate competence, in addition to “assessments that are used for high-stakes decisions.

Rosner, though, would like to get rid of the gatekeeper aspect of standardized tests entirely. If we keep tests like the SAT, he argued, we should recognize their limits and — in the same way that advocates are seeking to reform school assessments — we should try to use them in ways that better support both education and all students. And if, as some predict, the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the principles of affirmative action established in Grutter v. Bollinger almost 20 years ago, how tests are used to judge students may become more important than ever.

“Testing, in and of itself, is potentially not that harmful,” Rosner said. “That is, as long as it isn’t used in high stakes decisions.” He’s been working, with some real success, at advocating for test-optional or test-free admissions decisions by colleges and universities, such as the University of California’s last year to drop the SAT/ACT requirement at least through 2025. And he joined with other advocates to lobby the American Bar Association to consider dropping a requirement that the LSAT must be part of a law school application. In November, the ABA’s arm that accredits law schools voted to make the LSAT optional starting in 2025. The full association is scheduled to make a final decision on the tests in February.



If the U.S. wants to move past the troubled history of standardized tests and leave behind their eugenic origins, their use as a segregation tool, and the chorus of criticism about the stubborn cultural problems that plague them — or so a growing consensus argues — it needs to admit that these tests have long served institutions before students, regardless of race or class. Were the tests more student-centric, Rosner and others argue, their primary point would not be gatekeeping, but to offer insights to help with academic success.

“Why not give the numbers to the kids,” Rosner asked, “and let them have the results as good advice?” Wouldn’t that, he wondered, change everything?