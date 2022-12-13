A person’s DNA can tell many different stories, all at once. Most immediately, the collection of all of your genetic material — your genome — is spliced together from the DNA of your biological parents: one half from each, sprinkled with a few mutations that are unique to you. Zoom back a couple generations, and that genome looks like more of a patchwork, cobbled together from the DNA of eight great-grandparents. Go back still further, and you have thousands of ancestors, most of whom have passed on nothing to you at all, and it becomes possible to visualize each snippet of the genome as having undergone its own tangled journey, passing through bodies and across continents before landing in your genetic code. At that scale, DNA can offer clues about where a person’s ancestors lived centuries ago. And it contains faint records of an ancient world: the migrations of people across the planet; the mixing and dividing of communities; long-ago pandemics and famines.

Human history is a story of churn. Homo sapiens emerged somewhere in Africa, probably around 300,000 years ago. Eventually, some groups of people wandered off that continent. Before long — relatively speaking — humans occupied places as far-flung as Alaska and Tasmania. They settled in the thin air of the Tibetan Plateau, pushed deep into the Americas, and, more recently, launched wooden boats into the open ocean to populate Polynesian isles. Long before the tumult of the post-1492 colonial empires, migrations swept across continents. Some people whose ancestors had left Africa millennia before eventually came back: Recent genetic research suggests flows of migration from Eurasia into Africa, and from the Indonesian archipelago to the island of Madagascar.

Traces of those migrations are recorded in human DNA — and, specifically, in the millions of spots on the genome where the genetic code can vary from person to person. At a particular spot, one person may have a different entry in the genetic ledger compared to someone else — the nucleic acid cytosine, for instance, instead of adenine, the rough equivalent of swapping out one letter in a word. Often, these tiny differences have no apparent effect. Others may contribute, in a small way, to obvious differences: for example, why one person has black hair, and another brown.

As human history unspooled, that genetic potpourri underwent changes. Some of that was simply random. Take, for example, an imaginary population of people who live beside a mountain range. Half of them have version A of a particular gene, and half carry version B. One day, a small group of people, nearly all of them happening to carry version B, decide to leave home and cross the mountain range. They establish a whole new society there, and the far side of the mountains becomes chock-full of people with version B — just by sheer luck.

Natural selection drove changes, too. Some people had genetic variants that allowed them to flourish in particular circumstances, and they passed those genes to their kids. For example, populations living at high altitude — in the Himalayas, the Andes, and the East African highlands — picked up changes that helped them thrive with less oxygen. Near the Arctic, humans experienced selection for paler skin, seemingly because it makes it easier to produce vitamin D in a place with weak sunlight.

Disasters also left their mark on the genome. Recently, a team of researchers extracted DNA from the interred bones of medieval Europeans and found that certain gene variants linked to immune system development became more common in Europe after the devastation of the Black Death. People who carried those versions of the genes, it seems, had been likelier to survive that pandemic.